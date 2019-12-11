|
|
Elmer B. Pribyl, World War II Army Air Corp. Veteran. Born and raised in the Little Village Neighborhood and attended Epiphany School. Former owner for over 25 years of Ace Hardware in the Little Village Neighborhood. After retirement Elmer moved to the Marengo Huntley areas. Beloved husband of the late Dolores, nee Kubik; loving father of Susanne (Robert) Zielinski, Alyce (Theodore) Walther; grandfather of Amy Zielinski, David (Kristine) Zielinski; great-grandfather of Mason; fond brother of Evelyn (the late Joseph) Felbab and the late George, August, Edward, Adeline; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral 9:15 a.m. Friday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019