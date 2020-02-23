|
Age 91, Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of Mark (Jeannine), James, John (Karen), Bruce (Gary), and Jeanne (Roger) Lashley. Dear brother and uncle of many. Family and friends will gather at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3222 Rose St, Franklin Park on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. For information please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020