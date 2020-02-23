Home

Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
3222 Rose St
Franklin Park, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
3222 Rose St
Franklin Park, IL
View Map

Elmer C. Mueller

Elmer C. Mueller Obituary
Age 91, Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of Mark (Jeannine), James, John (Karen), Bruce (Gary), and Jeanne (Roger) Lashley. Dear brother and uncle of many. Family and friends will gather at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3222 Rose St, Franklin Park on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. For information please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020
