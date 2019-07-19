Elmer D. Miller, of Aurora, IL, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born February 24, 1930 in Aurora, IL where he lived his entire life. He was a graduate of East Aurora High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed telling stories from his time stationed in Japan. After his military service, he married his wife of 64 years, Dawn (Callahan) Miller, and they moved into the home Elmer built for the two of them. Soon, two would become three when Elmer fathered his daughter, Larke Curnock. The most important thing to Elmer was his family. He is survived by his wife, Dawn (Callahan) Miller, and his daughter, Larke Curnock and son-in-law David M. Curnock, his three grandchildren, Lindsey (Nate) Greviskes, Allison Curnock, and David J. Curnock. He is preceded in death by his parents Miles Dewey and Emily Miller, and his brothers, Fredrick (Barb) Miller, and Ernest (Shirley) Miller.



Elmer worked in the plumbing wholesale business for over 40 years before retiring from the Columbia Pipe and Supply Company in 1992. Elmer enjoyed his retirement, spending time with his three grandchildren, who he would tell everyone who would listen, were the best grandchildren in the whole world. Elmer and Dawn enjoyed their adventures over the years, traveling, visiting friends and family, and playing for the jackpot at casinos around the Midwest. He volunteered a great deal of his time with both the local boy and girl scout troops and he and Dawn even took his daughter's troop on a trip to Hawaii. Elmer will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.



Family and Friends are invited to attend a visitation that will be held from 2-6 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. The funeral service will take place at 10:30 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the .



