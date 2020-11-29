Elmer D. Wegener, age 88, of Morton Grove. Beloved husband of the late Lillian, nee Forbes; loving father of Karen Buccola, Allen D. (Lana) Wegener, and Nancy (Richard) Priller; dear grandfather of Christopher Buccola, Karlynn (Korey) Dodds, Melissa, Michael and Colin Priller, and Holly and the late Danny Wegener. Service and Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church (www.skokiecentralumc.org
), 8237 Kenton Ave., Skokie, IL, 60076 or Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org/illinois
), 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
