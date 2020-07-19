Elmer R. Rude, age 91, of Indian Head Park. 36-year career at Illinois Bell/AT&T. Army veteran during the Korean War. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Norene Rude. Devoted father of Kathy R. (Glen) Hass and Wendy S. McAfee. Cherished grandfather of Jamie McAfee, Brian and Adam Hass. Proud great-grandfather of Griffin and Wila McAfee. Dear brother of Robert Rude. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private at Concordia Cemetery with a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp Arcadia, Arcadia, MI and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Brookfield, IL would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
.