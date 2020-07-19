1/
Elmer R. Rude
Elmer R. Rude, age 91, of Indian Head Park. 36-year career at Illinois Bell/AT&T. Army veteran during the Korean War. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Norene Rude. Devoted father of Kathy R. (Glen) Hass and Wendy S. McAfee. Cherished grandfather of Jamie McAfee, Brian and Adam Hass. Proud great-grandfather of Griffin and Wila McAfee. Dear brother of Robert Rude. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private at Concordia Cemetery with a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp Arcadia, Arcadia, MI and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Brookfield, IL would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
