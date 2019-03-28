|
|
Thompson, Elmer USAF veteran age 87. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Stachon). Loving father of Kathleen (John) Martinez, dear grandfather of Jeffrey Anton and Isabelle Maren Martinez, dear brother of Kenneth (late Dorothy) Thompson, and the late Jean, Eleanor, Vivian, Marion, Herb, and Donald, dear brother-in-law of Joanne (late Greg) Nash, Lucille (Ray) Prorok, and Bruno (Bonnie) Stachon, dear godfather of Tom Coleman and the late Christine Regas, our dear uncle, great uncle, and great great uncle.Elmer was a member of the American Legion Colin F. Schultz Post #318 of Lake Tomahawk, WIFuneral services Saturday March 30th 3 pm at the Geils Funeral Home 260 W. Irving Park Rd. Wood Dale. Visitation Saturday 11 am to 3 pm. Services conclude at the funeral home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019