Elmer W. Klima, age 94, World War II U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1996, formerly of Berwyn, IL and Clarendon Hills, IL 1954-1996, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born November 10, 1924 in Chicago, IL.
