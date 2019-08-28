Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Elmer W. Klima


1924 - 2019
Elmer W. Klima Obituary
Elmer W. Klima, age 94, World War II U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1996, formerly of Berwyn, IL and Clarendon Hills, IL 1954-1996, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born November 10, 1924 in Chicago, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630)355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019
