ELNA J. FUDACZ, (nee Bouton); beloved wife of the late Richard J. "Pete" Fudacz; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Susan), Roxanne Rodgers, Peter (Paula) & Donald (Jeanne); dearest grandmother of Tyler, Alexis & Ryan Rodgers, Peter Jr., Patrick & Paige Fudacz; devoted daughter of the late Dorothy (late Joseph) Buchina & late Floyd Bouton II; dear sister of Lois (late Roger) Golden, Joseph Jr. (Cathy) Buchina & late Floyd (Arliss) Bouton; dearest aunt of many; fond sister-in-law of Matthew Fudacz. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3-9 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Thursday, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park for a 10 a.m. service. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Member of the Archer Heights Civic Assc. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019