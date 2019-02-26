Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Memorial Church
10300 W. 131st St.
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELNA FUDACZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELNA J. FUDACZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELNA J. FUDACZ Obituary
ELNA J. FUDACZ, (nee Bouton); beloved wife of the late Richard J. "Pete" Fudacz; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Susan), Roxanne Rodgers, Peter (Paula) & Donald (Jeanne); dearest grandmother of Tyler, Alexis & Ryan Rodgers, Peter Jr., Patrick & Paige Fudacz; devoted daughter of the late Dorothy (late Joseph) Buchina & late Floyd Bouton II; dear sister of Lois (late Roger) Golden, Joseph Jr. (Cathy) Buchina & late Floyd (Arliss) Bouton; dearest aunt of many; fond sister-in-law of Matthew Fudacz. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3-9 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Thursday, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park for a 10 a.m. service. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Member of the Archer Heights Civic Assc. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now