|
|
Elna Yvonne Maria Robbins, nee Nordlund, Age 74, passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of John L. Robbins. Loving mother of Christina (Mark) Okrasinski and Karin (Shawn) Kroeger. Dear grandmother of Erik Kroeger (fiancée Kylie), Lauren Kroeger, Claire Kroeger and Ryan Kroeger. Dearest great-grandmother of Christopher and David. Cherished daughter of the late Gunhild (nee Ericksson) and the late Birger Nordlund. Fond sister of Karin Johansson. Also survived by relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st Street, Palos Park, Illinois.
Arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019