Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Elom S.K. Nyadroh Obituary
Elom S. K. Nyadroh, 38, of Glencoe, IL, passed away October 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late SolaceM. A. Lotsu, M.D., and Emmanuel M. K. Nyadroh, PhD; loving brother of Vayram and Wolali (Margaret) Nyadroh. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a Memorial Celebration at 2:00 pm, N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Shore United Methodist Church, 213 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022; ReJOYce in Jesus Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 47775, Los Angeles, CA 90047; and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA), 7240 Parkway Drive, Suite 180, Hanover, MD 21076 – to fund research focused on finding a universal cure for sickle cell disease. For check donations, please write "For Elom Nyadroh, memorial donation" in the memo line. Or you may donate online at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/elomnyadroh.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
