|
|
Elom S. K. Nyadroh, 38, of Glencoe, IL, passed away October 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late SolaceM. A. Lotsu, M.D., and Emmanuel M. K. Nyadroh, PhD; loving brother of Vayram and Wolali (Margaret) Nyadroh. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a Memorial Celebration at 2:00 pm, N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Shore United Methodist Church, 213 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022; ReJOYce in Jesus Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 47775, Los Angeles, CA 90047; and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA), 7240 Parkway Drive, Suite 180, Hanover, MD 21076 – to fund research focused on finding a universal cure for sickle cell disease. For check donations, please write "For Elom Nyadroh, memorial donation" in the memo line. Or you may donate online at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/elomnyadroh.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019