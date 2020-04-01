|
Elpida Peters, nee Sideris, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Paul (Cynthia) Peters, Betty (Ronald) Rous and Argioroula Selles; proud Yia Yia of Melissa, Rocco, Paul, William, Hope, Brianna and Gianna; great-grandmother of Solie, Stella, Owen, Nicholas, Anthony, Raquel, Jasleen, Gia Bella and Rocco Tony IV; dear sister of Harilaos, the late Stathoula, Katina, Panagoula and John. Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services are private. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020