Elsa F. Barmus

Elsa F. Barmus Obituary
Elsa F. Barmus, nee Assenheimer, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Romualdas. Loving mother of Daria (Manfred) Meyer and Anita Szymczak. Cherished grandmother of Marcus (Alice), Matthew and Morgan (Fiancée Landon Mitchell) Meyer and Stephanie (Tim) Luther and Laura (Steve DavyRomano) Szymczak. Great grandmother of Michael and Maximilian Meyer and Declan, Mallory and Adelyn Luther and Isla and Remi DavyRomano. Dear sister of Willy (Sandra) Kulhanek and the late Roland (the late Shirley) Kulhanek. Visitation Friday 4-9 PM at Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For info: 630-852-3595- or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
