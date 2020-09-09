1/
Elsa Fink
Elsa "Elsie" Fink, nee Daghi, 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Michael Fink. Loving mother of Valerie Ann Fink. In gratitude for the many loving and thoughtful godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors & years of wonderful members of our St. John Fisher family. Loving eldest daughter of the late Pacifico & Rose Daghi. Sister of the late Lorraine Guzik, the late Arthur Daghi, Elaine Tillema. Fond sister-in law of Maria (VanRhee) Fink. After a 12 year battle with bladder cancer, in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research Institute or American Cancer Society. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 11:00 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. John Fisher Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Face coverings are required for entry into Beverly Ridge Funeral Home and St. John Fisher Church. Due to COVID Interment Private – Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
SEP
9
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
SEP
9
Service
11:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
