Elsa "Elsie" Fink, nee Daghi, 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Michael Fink. Loving mother of Valerie Ann Fink. In gratitude for the many loving and thoughtful godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors & years of wonderful members of our St. John Fisher family. Loving eldest daughter of the late Pacifico & Rose Daghi. Sister of the late Lorraine Guzik, the late Arthur Daghi, Elaine Tillema. Fond sister-in law of Maria (VanRhee) Fink. After a 12 year battle with bladder cancer, in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research Institute or American Cancer Society
. Visitation Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 11:00 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. John Fisher Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Face coverings are required for entry into Beverly Ridge Funeral Home and St. John Fisher Church. Due to COVID Interment Private – Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 773-779-4411