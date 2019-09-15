|
Elsa Louise Krengel (Klatt), child of God, was called Home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lakeway, Texas and was 84 years of age. Elsa is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronald Krengel, and their three children, Pamela Krengel; Douglas Krengel and his wife Amy (Schelling); and Russel Krengel and his wife Jenny Krengel (Dedrick); her grandchildren Jacob Krengel (wife, Patricia), Rhea Folk (Krengel) (husband Harrison Folk), and Lilian Krengel; and her great grandchild, Isaiah Krengel. She is also survived by her sister Lois Klatt.
Elsa believed deeply in Jesus Christ, Our Savior. She centered her life on her faith and her family. In this foundation, she found endless joy. Elsa grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was introduced to her husband Ron, by her brother Paul Klatt. She and Ron began their life and family together in the Chicago area and later moved to Houston, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Hendersonville, Tennessee. As a young woman, Elsa worked at the Walther League headquarters in Chicago and later as a secretary and pre-Kindergarten instructor. (As a Pre-K teacher, she often said that her job was tying shoes ?). She pioneered the school lunch program at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Houston, Texas and sang in numerous church choirs. She served as the President of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League in her district. Elsa was a wife, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a grandmother and great grandmother. Her inner light shone a few watts brighter when surrounded by family. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
The celebration of Elsa's life will take place at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park, Illinois. She will be interred at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Forest Park, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Elsa's dedication to faith and family, please send any memorial donations to The Family of Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool, 16710 F.M. 529 Road, Houston, Texas 77095 or a donation can be made online at www.TheFamilyOfFaith.org, or to the Klatt Krengel Endowment at Concordia University Chicago, available at cuchicago.edu. Simply type 'Endowments Concordia University Chicago' into your search engine and there is a 'Give Now' button at the bottom of the page where the Klatt Krengel Endowment can entered. A memorial tribute to Elsa Krengel (Klatt) can be made during this process.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019