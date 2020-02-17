|
Elsa Agnoli was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, to Alfonso and Angela Zerbi. She was the youngest of three siblings, being survived by her brother Alfonso and her sister Vilma. She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a Bachelor in Science in Biology Magna Cum Laude in 1954 and completed her certification as a medical technologist in 1956. She met her future husband, Francis S. Agnoli, while working as a supervisor in the U.S. Army's Tropical Research Medical Laboratory in San Juan, PR. They were married in Rio Piedras, PR on August 12, 1961. She is survived by her three children – Francis (Marianne), Robert (Michelle) and Angela (Joseph); as well as her seven grandchildren – Francis, Erin (Patrick), Mary (Danny), Josh, Joey, Hannah and Margaret; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 – 9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. in Lisle. Lying in State Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, at Villa St. Benedict,1920 Maple Ave. in Lisle. Interment private. (630) 964-9392. Blake-LambFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020