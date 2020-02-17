Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Villa St. Benedict
1920 Maple Ave
Lisle, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Villa St. Benedict
1920 Maple Ave
Lisle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Agnoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa M. Agnoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsa M. Agnoli Obituary
Elsa Agnoli was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, to Alfonso and Angela Zerbi. She was the youngest of three siblings, being survived by her brother Alfonso and her sister Vilma. She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a Bachelor in Science in Biology Magna Cum Laude in 1954 and completed her certification as a medical technologist in 1956. She met her future husband, Francis S. Agnoli, while working as a supervisor in the U.S. Army's Tropical Research Medical Laboratory in San Juan, PR. They were married in Rio Piedras, PR on August 12, 1961. She is survived by her three children – Francis (Marianne), Robert (Michelle) and Angela (Joseph); as well as her seven grandchildren – Francis, Erin (Patrick), Mary (Danny), Josh, Joey, Hannah and Margaret; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 – 9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. in Lisle. Lying in State Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, at Villa St. Benedict,1920 Maple Ave. in Lisle. Interment private. (630) 964-9392. Blake-LambFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
Download Now