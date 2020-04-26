|
|
of Park Forest, passed away at age 96 on March 30, 2020 in Annandale, MN. Beloved wife of 71 years to the late Woodrow T. Petersen. She was born in Chicago on June 9, 1923. She married Woody in Miami on December 10, 1944. Woody's Navy career kept the family moving often until retiring in Park Forest, IL. After Woody's retirement Elsa pursued her lifelong desire to be a nurse, returned to school and earned her LPN designation, then worked as a nurse at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. Throughout her life she was a homemaker, a gracious hostess, an encourager, a volunteer and a caregiver extraordinaire. She was great at figuring things out and had a terrific sense of humor. Throughout frequent moves she made every house a real family home in record time and always made sure to connect with extended family. Elsa was a lifelong volunteer at church, in her community, and with the Danish Brotherhood in America. Her Danish heritage was an important aspect of her life; she could speak and read Danish like a Dane! From childhood there were trips to Denmark and Europe, and lifelong connections with relatives there. Elsa is preceded in death by her husband Woody, her son Curt and her parents Tove and Henry Hansen. She is survived by daughter Rhoda (Bill) Senkler of Clearwater, MN, son Kent of Fairplay, CO, grandsons Phil (Gill) of Leicester, England and Mitchell (Nikki) of Clearwater, MN, sister Ruth Dally, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Services to be determined at a later date. Interment will be with Woody at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. She is deeply missed by all who knew her. Arrangement are entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466. For updated information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020