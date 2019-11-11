|
|
Elsa Vaintzettel (87) passed away peacefully while listening to How Great Thou Art. She was born to Henry and Salme on January 23, 1932. Elsa lived in her family home for 80 years. Her parents preceded her in death along with her niece Vicki Hass. Elsa was passionate about her job and music. Breaking gender barriers, Elsa started working for Lions Club International on May 15, 1951. She was the first female Division Manager and Treasurer. She worked there for over 50 years. One of her favorite contributions to the Lions Club was organizing (and performing in) the employee choir. Music was her delight whether singing in St. Philip's Choir, attending the symphony and Ravinia, or listening to music at home, it soothed her soul. Elsa's generous, kind spirit will be missed by many. She is survived by her brother Fred (Charlotte) Vaintzettel, nephew Fred Vaintzettel Jr and her grandnieces, Amanda (David) Wriett and Alicia Garett. Services will be held November 16th at St. James Cathedral, 65 E Huron, 10 - 11 am visitation, 11 am service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice of Skokie are welcome. Their care for Elsa was comforting and outstanding during the last weeks of her life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019