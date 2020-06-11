My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Elsie Bellei, 92, former and life-long resident of Lake Forest, IL passed away on June 4th, 2020. Born August 8, 1927 in Chicago to the union of Steve and Assunta Petrini. Elsie was a member of the Church of St. Mary in Lake Forest where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and as a past member of the Women's Guild of St. Mary. In addition, Elsie was a past member of the Italian Women's Prosperity Club of Highwood, Highland Park Women's Club, the Lake Forest Senior Center, the Saints and Swingers Square Dance Club, and an active member of a sewing club consisting of friends and family for over 40 years. Elsie was a retired employee of Northern Trust Bank (30+ years) and FMC (10 years).
Beloved wife of the late Everett. Loving mother of Terry (Carol) Bellei and Linda (Al) Titus. Fond grandmother of Robert (Julie) Bellei, Steven (Ally) Titus, T.J. (Brittany) Bellei, Ryan (Heather) Titus, Eric (Julie) Titus, and Bradley (Vanessa) Bellei. Great-grandmother of Reese, Charlie, Morgan and Carter Bellei. Dear sister of late Anita (Ralph) Ulivieri. Sister-in-law of Danny, and Carol (late Ron) Bellei. Aunt of Elaine Nabicht and Carolyn (Tim) Guernsey.
Private Service and Interment at Ascension Cemetery on June 6, 2020. Contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626 Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 11, 2020.