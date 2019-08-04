|
Elsie Britt Elischer, 97, formerly of Chicago, Glen Ellyn and St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, passed away July 31, 2019. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, June 24, 1922, Elsie immigrated to the U.S. with her parents. She was preceded in death by Willard, her beloved husband of 65 years. She was the loving mother of Janet Elischer, Carol Elischer, and Elizabeth (Greg) Scheet and generous grandma to Erica (Tom) Foley, Matthew Scheet, Maria (Ray) Theron, Theresa Scheet, and Alek Newton. Elsie filled her life with family and friends. She enjoyed playing and watching golf, swimming, bowling, playing bridge, sewing, reading mysteries, and sneaking cookies and chocolates to her grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 AM, with 10:00 AM Mass of the Resurrection in the chapel of St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd, Naperville. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, St Charles Rd and Riford Rd, Glen Ellyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. For information call Leonard Memorial Home of Glen Ellyn at 630-469-0032.
