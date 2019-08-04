Home

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence,
1400 Brookdale Rd,
Naperville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence,
1400 Brookdale Rd,
Naperville, IL
View Map
Elsie Britt Elischer


1922 - 2019
Elsie Britt Elischer Obituary
Elsie Britt Elischer, 97, formerly of Chicago, Glen Ellyn and St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, passed away July 31, 2019. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, June 24, 1922, Elsie immigrated to the U.S. with her parents. She was preceded in death by Willard, her beloved husband of 65 years. She was the loving mother of Janet Elischer, Carol Elischer, and Elizabeth (Greg) Scheet and generous grandma to Erica (Tom) Foley, Matthew Scheet, Maria (Ray) Theron, Theresa Scheet, and Alek Newton. Elsie filled her life with family and friends. She enjoyed playing and watching golf, swimming, bowling, playing bridge, sewing, reading mysteries, and sneaking cookies and chocolates to her grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 AM, with 10:00 AM Mass of the Resurrection in the chapel of St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd, Naperville. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, St Charles Rd and Riford Rd, Glen Ellyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. For information call Leonard Memorial Home of Glen Ellyn at 630-469-0032.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
