Elsie Kochinski, 89, of Huntley, died peacefully, May 25, 2019.Visitation will be held from 4:00- 7:00pm on Sunday, June 2, at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley and from 9:00am until Mass at 10:00am on Monday, June 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the . For more information call 847-515-8772 or online condolences can be directed to www.defiorefuneral.comElsie with her sweet smile and bright spirit will be greatly missed. She will be remembered by friends and family for her generous heart and special sunshine. She shared kindness, laughter, and grace with everyone she met. She is survived by her five children; Carol (John) Steinmeyer, John (Robin) Kochinski, Jan (Steve) Brown, Sharon (Mark) Gornik, Jim (Marianne) Kochinski, her grandchildren John, Kelly, Brandon, Renae, Kristin, Matt, Mitch, her great grandchildren Logan, Charlotte, and Ashton. She was preceded in death by her parents Mario and Frances Capalbo and her husband Bill of 61 years.