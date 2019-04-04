Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irene Catholic Church
28W531 Warrenville Rd.
Warrenville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie E. Simon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie E. Simon Obituary
Elsie E. Simon (nee DeMuynck), age 94, a resident of Aurora, IL since 2000, formerly of Racine, WI and Warrenville, IL, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born August 22, 1924 in Kansasville, WI. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now