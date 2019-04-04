|
Elsie E. Simon (nee DeMuynck), age 94, a resident of Aurora, IL since 2000, formerly of Racine, WI and Warrenville, IL, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born August 22, 1924 in Kansasville, WI. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019