Elsie Gertrude Heyler, age 86, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Evanston Hospital. Miss Heyler was a retired Office Manager for the Prudential Life Insurance Co., a longtime choral singer, and an avid traveler and reader. She was also a former volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and at the former St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Gertrude, nee Harder, Heyler. She was blessed with many dear friends. Visitation, Monday, November 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church of Holy Child Jesus Parish, 2324 W. Chase Ave., Chicago. Interment, Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. In compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic public health and safety directives, face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607 (www.mercyhome.org
). Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
to sign guestbook.