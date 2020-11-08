1/1
Elsie Gertrude Heyler
Elsie Gertrude Heyler, age 86, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Evanston Hospital. Miss Heyler was a retired Office Manager for the Prudential Life Insurance Co., a longtime choral singer, and an avid traveler and reader. She was also a former volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and at the former St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Gertrude, nee Harder, Heyler. She was blessed with many dear friends. Visitation, Monday, November 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church of Holy Child Jesus Parish, 2324 W. Chase Ave., Chicago. Interment, Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. In compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic public health and safety directives, face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607 (www.mercyhome.org). Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church of Holy Child Jesus Parish
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church of Holy Child Jesus Parish
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 6, 2020
So very sad to hear about Elsie. She volunteered for many years at the Skokie Library. She was a volunteer in my Oakton Community College Literacy class. She helped so may students with their English reading skills. I was very fortunate to see her kindnesses toward her students.May she Rest In Peace.
Mary Kay Paez
Mary Kay Paez
Coworker
November 6, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Elsie Heyler.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
