Elsie Ikuko Ogawa

Elsie Ikuko Ogawa Obituary
Elsie Ikuko Ogawa, 93 of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late George Yusaku Ogawa; loving mother of Sharon (Bruce Bank) Ogawa and Michael (Sunandita Banerji) Ogawa; cherished grandmother of Karina (Patrick Casey) Ogawa, Caroline (Michael McConnell) Bank and Brian Ogawa; fond sister of Hatsumi Yamamoto, Martin Keiji Yamamoto, Eileen Ayako (Wayne) Seno, late Yuriko Jyoko and late Albert Takeshi Yamamoto; dear aunt of the late Yasuhisa Jyoko. Funeral interment services will be held graveside at Montrose Cemetery, 5400 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 225 N Michigan Ave Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or online: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
