Elsie J. Payne, 92, long time Chicago resident, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019; cherished wife of the late August Payne; beloved mother of Kurt Payne; dear sister of Bernice (Andy) Pracko, the late Louise Stenke, the late Jerrold Stenke, Albert (the late Pat) Stenke, and the late Ronald (Mary) Stenke; aunt to many. Services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake 815-459-3411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019