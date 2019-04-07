Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie J. Payne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie J. Payne Obituary
Elsie J. Payne, 92, long time Chicago resident, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019; cherished wife of the late August Payne; beloved mother of Kurt Payne; dear sister of Bernice (Andy) Pracko, the late Louise Stenke, the late Jerrold Stenke, Albert (the late Pat) Stenke, and the late Ronald (Mary) Stenke; aunt to many. Services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake 815-459-3411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now