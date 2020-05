Or Copy this URL to Share

Elsie Jean Billups Hill was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 22, 1934 to Gertrude and Charles Billups.



On Monday, April 27, 2020 at 6:43 P.M. Elsie made her transition.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 between 1 - 5p.





