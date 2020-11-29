On November 22, 2020, Dr. Elsie L. Haug, 101, passed away peacefully at Lincolnwood Manor, Lincolnwood, Illinois, where she had been a resident. Elsie was predeceased by her siblings Bertha Haug Dean (Robert), Mina Haug Cory (David), and Frederick J. Haug (Dorothy). She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.



Elsie Louise Haug was born August 2, 1919, in New York City, the youngest child of German immigrants Johann Georg and Anna Bertha Kullen Haug. Her family lived south of Yorkville (the German neighborhood) on East 76th Street near the automotive-supply store owned by her father. She was within walking distance of Central Park where she often played. Elsie graduated from Julia Richman High School for Girls, a highly selective public high school, and then attended Hunter College for two years majoring in chemistry. After her mother passed away in 1937 (Elsie's father had died in 1934), Elsie moved to Illinois to be near her oldest sister. She entered the University of Illinois in Champaign- Urbana as a junior. In 1939 she was accepted to the Medical School of the University of Illinois located in Chicago. She was one of eighteen women in a class of 165.



When Elsie graduated from Medical School in 1943, the outcome of World War II was still unclear. She interrupted her education for several months to help her sister Bertha (with three young children), whose husband was in the service. Then she began her internship at the University of California in San Francisco. Returning to Chicago, Elsie started a three-year residency at the Illinois Neuropsychiatric Institute, an affiliate of the University of Illinois. Subsequently, she completed a two-year fellowship in child psychiatry at the University of Chicago.



In 1951 Elsie began her own child-psychiatric practice in Chicago, where she practiced for forty-three years, retiring in 1994 at the age of seventy-five. For most of her career she lived in Marina Towers which enabled her to easily take advantage of all that Chicago had to offer, such as the Lyric Opera, the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago's many museums, and major civic events. Moreover, she had an avid interest in the outdoors and loved to hike and camp at Yosemite National Park, where she took her annual vacation with friends for over forty years.



Elsie was like an "Auntie Mame" to her many nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and nephews. She communicated with her New York and Illinois family regularly and was often on the phone with them during any sort of crisis. She made a point to attend every family wedding and reunion. She maintained a life-long friendship with her former college roommate, Kathryn Reichelderfer, who was like another sister to her.



Elsie was a brilliant and original thinker, ahead of her time and always relative to ours. With her young-life outlook, she often intellectually challenged the norm and was an advocate for basic human rights. She genuinely cared for others and was generous with her time and resources, having a lasting and positive impact on her family and on society.



After Elsie retired and her eyesight worsened, she adopted Blind Service Association as her "office." The countless hours that volunteers read to her, both at Blind Service and in her retirement home, were invaluable. Fiercely independent, despite the fact that she was visually and hearing impaired, Elsie never lost her mental acuity, determination, or sense of humor.



Donations in Elsie's name may be made to Blind Service Association, 17 N. State Street Chicago, 60602, or to the Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute of Chicago, 122 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60603.





