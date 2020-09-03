Elsie P. Mikrut (nee Wojciechowski), age 85, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Burbank, Naperville and Plainfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on October 11, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Interment will be private. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.