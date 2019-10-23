Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RUSSO'S HILLSIDE CHAPELS
4500 Roosevelt Road (Between Mannheim and Wolf Roads)
Hillside, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Mater Christi Church
2431 S. 10th Ave.
North Riverside, IL
View Map
Elsie P. Radtke


1949 - 2019
Elsie P. Radtke Obituary
Elsie P. Radtke, nee Prendergast, 70, October 21, 2019, dearly beloved wife of John A. Radtke; devoted mother of Kate (Jon) Hall, Thomas (Beth) Mannix and Elizabeth (Brian) Gajos; dear stepmother of Rebecca, Jeremy, Jessica, and the late Jeffrey Radtke; adoring grandmother of Maya, Quinn, Lucas, J.J. and Jimmy; loving sister of Kathleen (Dennis Ginosi) Prendergast, Joan (Michael) Restko, Joseph (Mitzi) Prendergast, Rev. Richard Prendergast, Thomas (Margaret) Prendergast, Anne (Roberto Obregon) Prendergast, Edward (Juliet) Prendergast, Melon (Michael) Prischman, and James (Rachel) Prendergast; dear aunt of many, countless friends and lives touched. Memorial Visitation Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 2 to 9 p.m., at RUSSO'S HILLSIDE CHAPELS, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (Between Mannheim and Wolf Roads). Family and friends will meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Mater Christi Church, 2431 S. 10th Ave., North Riverside, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misiercordia, 6300 N. Ridge Rd., Chicago, IL 60660, www.misericordia.org, or Nuestros Pequonos Hermanos, www.nph.org. NPH International is an orphanage in Mexico, near and dear to Elsie's heart as it is where she and John were married. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Elsie's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
