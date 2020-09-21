Elsie P. Weber (nee Lindquist), age 97. Beloved wife of the late John J. Weber. Loving mother of John H. (Mary Gina) Weber and the late William (Diane) Weber. Proud grandmother of Sarah Mary, John Max, Rachel Joanne, and Katherine Elizabeth Weber. Dearest sister of Rosemarie (Gerald) Cardelli of Miami Shores, Florida and the late Eleanor Lindquist. Dear sister-in-law of Dan Weber. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Funeral prayers for Elsie will begin on Wednesday, September 23rd, 10:00 a.m. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home 4540 West Diversey Ave., Chicago, 60639 proceeding to St. Genevieve Church for Mass of Catholic Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Joseph in River Grove, IL. Visitation Wednesday 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com