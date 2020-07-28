1/
Elsie R. Westefer
Elsie Westefer, nee Reger. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Robert and Gary. Dear sister of Paul (Theresa) Reger. Fond aunt of Paul Jr (Judy), Dave (Nancy) Reger, Don Westefer, Jim, Tom, Bette and Bill Muneio. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. Retired school teacher with Oak Lawn District 123 with 34 years of dedicated service. Volunteer at Evergreen Park Office of Citizen Services. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
