Elsie Majcher nee Stahl, 81 of Arlington Heights, formerly of Walworth, Wisc., beloved wife of the late Anthony Majcher; loving mother of Anthony Jr. (Evelyn) and Mark (Donna ) Majcher, and Linda (Ray) Braun; loved grandmother of Abigail Garske, Alex, Justine, and Mark Braun; dear sister of Elizabeth (Albert) Schmidt. Visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of memorial service at 2:30 pm, Sunday at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts., Ill. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.Body Copy
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019