Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Elsie Theresa Majcher


1938 - 2019
Elsie Theresa Majcher Obituary
Elsie Majcher nee Stahl, 81 of Arlington Heights, formerly of Walworth, Wisc., beloved wife of the late Anthony Majcher; loving mother of Anthony Jr. (Evelyn) and Mark (Donna ) Majcher, and Linda (Ray) Braun; loved grandmother of Abigail Garske, Alex, Justine, and Mark Braun; dear sister of Elizabeth (Albert) Schmidt. Visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of memorial service at 2:30 pm, Sunday at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts., Ill. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.Body Copy
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
