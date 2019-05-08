Elspeth Hoban nee Maxwell, age 81, of Winnetka. Beloved wife of John Patrick Hoban; loving mother of James Maxwell (Barbara) Hoban , Anne Hoban (Jeffrey) Moore , and Michael Patrick Hoban; caring grandmother of Maxwell & Finn Hoban and Charles & Kara Moore; devoted sister of Cathy Cora and Sister Susan Maxwell; kind aunt & great aunt to countless Hobans and Coras. The eldest daughter of Mary Elizabeth Putnam Maxwell and John Morice Maxwell, Elsie was born in 1937 in Evanston, Illinois.Elsie had a life long love of literature & learning. She graduated from Highland Park HS in 1955, Bradford College in 1957, and earned her BA in Literature from Skidmore College in 1959. After graduation she was a Classification Librarian at Cornell University. For most of her adult life she was a member of the same book club. She particularly loved fiction and easily plowed through dense and challenging works.Elsie first met John, under the clock at the Biltmore Hotel in New York City in 1955. They were married in August 1960 and settled in Winnetka. While raising her three children, Elsie made time for the Girl Scouts, PTA and even chaired the popular Winnetka Children's Fair. Her love of cooking, music and laughter led to countless dinner parties and large family gatherings out in the backyard. She worked at Village Carpets of Winnetka for many years as the office manager and bookkeeper. If you were fortunate and became Elsie's friend, she was there for you always with kindness and support. Her lovely smile will be missed by all. Special thanks to the caring staff from 3 Cross Home Care Corp.A Celebration of Elspeth's life will take place Saturday May 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Room 101 at Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois 60093. Interment private, Rose Ridge Cemetery, Naples, NYIn lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary