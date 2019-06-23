Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elvera M. Bean Obituary
Elvera M. Bean, 95 of Huntley, IL was born September 25, 1923 in Chicago to Joseph and Mary (nee DiPinto) Antonucci and passed away June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Elvera was the beloved wife of 73 years to Elbridge Bean; loving mother of Debbie (Robert) Matusiak, Cheryl (Emil) Teri, Alan (Melissa) Bean and Bob Bean; cherished grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 9 and dear sister of Louise Disabato, Raymond (Marlene) Antonucci and the late Joseph Antonucci.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 23 to June 24, 2019
