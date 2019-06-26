|
Elvira (nee Ruiz) Leal, age 96.Went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Leal; Dear mother of Genevieve (Beva) Henning, Alfred "Freddy" (Donna) Leal, Vicki (John) Tobin and the late Linda Ingold; Loving grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma of many.
Visitation, Thursday June 27, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17w201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Funeral Service, Friday June 28, 2019 at 10AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home. Interment Mt Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elvira's memory may be made to Paws Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL.
For service information, please call the funeral home at 630-941-5860 or visit chapelhillgardenswest.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019