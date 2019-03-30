Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Semersky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira Nelson "Sue, Susie" Semersky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elvira Nelson "Sue, Susie" Semersky Obituary
March 7, 2019, peacefully at age 90. She came to America as a war bride and settled in Nashville Tenn. Her travels took her to California Hawaii Las Vegas and to Highland Park Ill. where she opened Inch by Inch, a forerunner to today's health clubs. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernie Semersky, she leaves behind her sister Hilda Russell nephew Michael (Kim) and niece Christina Jordan . Services were private internment at Mount Emblem cemetery in Elmhurst.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.