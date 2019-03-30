|
|
March 7, 2019, peacefully at age 90. She came to America as a war bride and settled in Nashville Tenn. Her travels took her to California Hawaii Las Vegas and to Highland Park Ill. where she opened Inch by Inch, a forerunner to today's health clubs. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernie Semersky, she leaves behind her sister Hilda Russell nephew Michael (Kim) and niece Christina Jordan . Services were private internment at Mount Emblem cemetery in Elmhurst.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2019