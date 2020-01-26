|
|
Elvira Poli, 76 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to the late Joseph and Josephine (Esposito) Cairo on November 26, 1943 in Chicago, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lakes – St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Elvira at www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020