Elwood "Woody" Kreger, CPA, age 86, of Skokie, he was a respected certified public accountant and practiced for over 50 years; beloved husband for 58 years of Joan "Joni", nee Franklin; loving father of Mitchell (Bobbi) Kreger, Mark (late Robyn) Kreger, and Shari (Chris) Ribordy; adored Papa of Ilana, Ethan, and Emmett; devoted son of the late Jerome and the late Bess Kreger; cherished brother of Donald (Vicki) Kreger; treasured uncle and friend to many. Woody was an active member and bowler with the David S. Platt Bnai Brith Lodge. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for the health of our extended family and friends the graveside service and shiva will be private. The service on Friday, 11:45 a.m. CT will be live streamed at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Click LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Donations may be made to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, wwwbhbe.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
