1/1
Elyse Dumach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elyse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elyse Gail Dumach, 66, beloved life partner and best friend of Henry Chernow for 23 wonderful years; daughter of the late Charles and Rosalyn, adored stepmother of Addison and Scott; loving sister of Steven and Barry; caring aunt and forever friend to an enormous network of people around the world. Originally from New York City, and with a matching sense of humor, Elyse was a brilliant light to everyone she met. To keep everyone safe, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. Isa 61:2
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved