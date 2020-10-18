Elyse Dumach

Elyse Gail Dumach, 66, beloved life partner and best friend of Henry Chernow for 23 wonderful years; daughter of the late Charles and Rosalyn, adored stepmother of Addison and Scott; loving sister of Steven and Barry; caring aunt and forever friend to an enormous network of people around the world. Originally from New York City, and with a matching sense of humor, Elyse was a brilliant light to everyone she met. To keep everyone safe, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org
) or the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
To leave condolences