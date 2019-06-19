Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
402 Longwood Dr.
Chicago Heights, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
402 Longwood Dr.
Chicago Heights, IL
Elyse Josephine Passwello

Elyse Josephine Passwello Obituary
Passwello , Elyse Josephine Elyse Josephine Passwello nee Bertolone, age 90. Manteno resident formerly of South Chicago Heights and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Retired Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for the Chicago Board of Education and Registered Nurse for Jackson Park Hospital Chicago, Illinois after 40 years of service. Dearest wife for 57 years of the late Albert J. Passwello. Loving mother of Joseph Passwello, Patricia (Joel) Garza, and the late Kathleen (Paul) Tagli-Cellini, Debra (late Brad) Hanson. Devoted grandmother "Tutti" of 10. Great-Grandmother of 22. Great-great grandmother of 6. Elyse was the matriarch and legacy of five living generations. Daughter of the late Josefina nee Vigil and Giuseppe Bertolone. Sister of the late Giovanna (late Lester) Speakman, Rosina Bishton and Virginia (late Richard) Beck. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday June 21st from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Lying in state Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 10:00 AM. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 402 Longwood Dr., Chicago Heights. Interment Assumption Cemetery. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
