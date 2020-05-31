Elza "Frank" Cherry, age 92, Veteran US Army. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Mary "Martie" Cherry; loving father of Patricia (Joseph) Zanghi, Monte (Gloria) Cherry, Eric Cherry, Mark (Patty) Cherry and Tina (Michael) Samaniego; proud grandfather of David, Erin, Monica, Jason, Ana, Carly, Elizabeth, Alec, Jill, Emily, Tanya and Justin; honored great grandfather of 12. Visitation and Interment will be private. Mr. Cherry was a retired teacher at York Community High School from 1955 -1985 as well as an avid bowler who also enjoyed gardening. Services and Interment will be private. If desired, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). Services entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.