Elza Cherry
Elza "Frank" Cherry, age 92, Veteran US Army. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Mary "Martie" Cherry; loving father of Patricia (Joseph) Zanghi, Monte (Gloria) Cherry, Eric Cherry, Mark (Patty) Cherry and Tina (Michael) Samaniego; proud grandfather of David, Erin, Monica, Jason, Ana, Carly, Elizabeth, Alec, Jill, Emily, Tanya and Justin; honored great grandfather of 12. Visitation and Interment will be private. Mr. Cherry was a retired teacher at York Community High School from 1955 -1985 as well as an avid bowler who also enjoyed gardening. Services and Interment will be private. If desired, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). Services entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Will miss his stories and his gardens which were his pride and joy. An easy going man who was pround of his children. He was rich in many ways.
Linda Cherry-Petersen
Family
May 28, 2020
Our planet is lesser with the loss of this great man, he served his country in the Army, and then served his country by educating thousands of children. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren. He will at last be reunited with his beloved Marty and they will watch over you all. May God's light shine on all of you and know that he loved you all very much and should be very proud of you all..
Seth Goyne
Friend
