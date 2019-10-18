|
Elzbieta K. "Liz" Gianopulos nee Kutnik. Deputy Sheriff for Cook County Sheriff's Department. Cherished wife of Carl S. Gianopulos. Beloved daughter of Gabriela nee Mikos & Edward Kutnik. Loving sister of 3 brothers & 1 sister in Poland. Dear daughter in law of Thomas (Sylvia) Gianopulos & Linda Gianopulos. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will take place Monday at 10:00 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019