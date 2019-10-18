Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Elzbieta K. Gianopulos

Elzbieta K. Gianopulos Obituary
Elzbieta K. "Liz" Gianopulos nee Kutnik. Deputy Sheriff for Cook County Sheriff's Department. Cherished wife of Carl S. Gianopulos. Beloved daughter of Gabriela nee Mikos & Edward Kutnik. Loving sister of 3 brothers & 1 sister in Poland. Dear daughter in law of Thomas (Sylvia) Gianopulos & Linda Gianopulos. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will take place Monday at 10:00 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
