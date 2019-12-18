Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Kosmas, Emagene "Emy" M., 85 of Chicago passed away December 2, 2019. She was a loving wife to the late Vassilios "Bill" for 59 years; cherished mother of Mary (Mike) Doty, the late Susan Kosmas and Karen (Scott) Bednarke; treasured grandmother of TJ, Kate, Robert, Zachary and Duke; adoring great grandmother of Rosalie. Memorial Visitation is Friday, December 27, 2019 4 pm to 6 pm at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. Service in the chapel at 6pm. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
