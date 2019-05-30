|
Emanuela "Nellie" Farella, nee Viola. Beloved wife of the late Sam; loving mother of Chickie, Jay (Renee), Neal (Karin) and Caroline; fond grandmother of Dana (Amal) Amin, Anthony (fiance, Laura), Vincent and Sam. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3-8pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL and also Saturday from 9:30am until time of Mass 10:30am at St. Alphonsus Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL. Entombment All Saints. Info: 847-394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019