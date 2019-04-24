|
Dorothy Jane (Burke) Emery, age 94, of Lake Bluff, IL, on Sunday, April 21, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Emery; mother of Sean (Janice) Emery of Hampton Twp; grandmother of Maura Emery of Charlotte, NC, Erin (John) Allen of West View, and Daniel (Candice) Lackey of North Huntingdon; great-grandmother of Brady Lackey, Kayla Lackey, Lillie Allen, and Aidan Allen; sister of the late Anna Laura Griffiths.Family would like to welcome friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m - 12 noon at Schellhaas Funeral Home, Inc (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will follow visitation at 12 noon.Dorothy had a passion for gardening and loved animals.Family requests donations to be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015.Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019