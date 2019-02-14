Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
For more information about
Emil Ferrarini
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Ferrarini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil B. Ferrarini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emil B. Ferrarini Obituary
Emil B. Ferrarini 88, of Elmhurst, IL. Beloved husband of the late Patricia nee Corrigan. Loving father of Bill, Margaret (Ken) Bartels, Katie (Patrick) Byrne and Marty (Patti). Cherished grandfather of Amy Hatfield, Joe (Rachel) Ferrarini, Nicole (Jay) Filas, Brittany (Phil) Dorjath, and Jake (Annice) Meding. Mike (Emma) Ferrarini, Jennifer Ferrarini, Bridget Byrne, Nick Ferrarini and Frank Ferrarini. Great grandfather of 7. Fond brother of the late Eddie, Jack, Mello, Tom, Anthony, Marianna and Teddy. Uncle and great uncle of many. Family and friends may gather for a 9:30 a.m. Memorial Mass on Saturday Feb 16, 2019 at Mary Queen of Heaven Church 426 N. West Ave, Elmhurst, IL. 60126. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https:\\bit.ly\emilferrarini For information 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steuerle Funeral Home
Download Now