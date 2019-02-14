|
Emil B. Ferrarini 88, of Elmhurst, IL. Beloved husband of the late Patricia nee Corrigan. Loving father of Bill, Margaret (Ken) Bartels, Katie (Patrick) Byrne and Marty (Patti). Cherished grandfather of Amy Hatfield, Joe (Rachel) Ferrarini, Nicole (Jay) Filas, Brittany (Phil) Dorjath, and Jake (Annice) Meding. Mike (Emma) Ferrarini, Jennifer Ferrarini, Bridget Byrne, Nick Ferrarini and Frank Ferrarini. Great grandfather of 7. Fond brother of the late Eddie, Jack, Mello, Tom, Anthony, Marianna and Teddy. Uncle and great uncle of many. Family and friends may gather for a 9:30 a.m. Memorial Mass on Saturday Feb 16, 2019 at Mary Queen of Heaven Church 426 N. West Ave, Elmhurst, IL. 60126. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https:\\bit.ly\emilferrarini For information 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019