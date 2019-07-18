|
Emil "Bert" Bertolozzi. Age 97, proud veteran of WWII; Beloved husband of the late Tosca nee Pecchia; Loving father of Larry (Cathy), Rick and the late baby Larry; Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Robert and Tommy; Caring brother of Ella (late Salvatore) Flosi, late Eva (late Fred) Chiappe, late Leo (late Eva) Bertolozzi and the late Ebe Bertolozzi; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Little City Foundation, 2160 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Visitation Friday 4:00 until 9:00 pm. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Information 708.456.8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019