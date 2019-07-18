Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Emil Bertolozzi


1922 - 2019
Emil "Bert" Bertolozzi. Age 97, proud veteran of WWII; Beloved husband of the late Tosca nee Pecchia; Loving father of Larry (Cathy), Rick and the late baby Larry; Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Robert and Tommy; Caring brother of Ella (late Salvatore) Flosi, late Eva (late Fred) Chiappe, late Leo (late Eva) Bertolozzi and the late Ebe Bertolozzi; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Little City Foundation, 2160 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Visitation Friday 4:00 until 9:00 pm. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
