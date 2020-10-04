1/1
Emil Brkovic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil Brkovic, age 99, WW II Army Veteran, of LaGrange Park formerly of Brookfield. Beloved husband of the late Rose Brkovic, nee Lenti and Anne Pandola, nee Bronkema; devoted father of Karen (Jim) Siveira, Emil James Brkovic and Lynn (Gerard Linn) Brkovic; fond grandfather of Heather Silveira; loving brother to the late Joseph (the late Joyce) Brkovic. Services and Interment are Private for Immediate Family. A recording of Services will be available to view on Sunday, October 4, 2020 by 5 P.M. www.memorialslive.com/brkovic Interment Private Queen of Heaven, Hillside. A graduate of the IL Institute of Technology, Emil worked in management for International Harvester (Formerly Navastar) for over 30 years. Once retired he worked in Real Estate & Construction. Emil is a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Westchester #955 for over 50 years serving as Master Mason. A Long time member of the Brookfield Moose Lodge #1599 as Governor and Business Administrator. Emil was a Volunteer for 21 years at Hinsdale Hospital. Memorials appreciated to Moose Heart Child City & School, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539 (www.moosecharities.org) Arrangements Entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
05:00 PM
A recording of Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved