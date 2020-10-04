Emil Brkovic, age 99, WW II Army Veteran, of LaGrange Park formerly of Brookfield. Beloved husband of the late Rose Brkovic, nee Lenti and Anne Pandola, nee Bronkema; devoted father of Karen (Jim) Siveira, Emil James Brkovic and Lynn (Gerard Linn) Brkovic; fond grandfather of Heather Silveira; loving brother to the late Joseph (the late Joyce) Brkovic. Services and Interment are Private for Immediate Family. A recording of Services will be available to view on Sunday, October 4, 2020 by 5 P.M. www.memorialslive.com/brkovic
Interment Private Queen of Heaven, Hillside. A graduate of the IL Institute of Technology, Emil worked in management for International Harvester (Formerly Navastar) for over 30 years. Once retired he worked in Real Estate & Construction. Emil is a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Westchester #955 for over 50 years serving as Master Mason. A Long time member of the Brookfield Moose Lodge #1599 as Governor and Business Administrator. Emil was a Volunteer for 21 years at Hinsdale Hospital. Memorials appreciated to Moose Heart Child City & School, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539 (www.moosecharities.org
