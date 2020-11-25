1/2
Emil "George" Giese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil "George" Giese (CPD, Ret.), age 96, of Skokie, former resident of Chicago for 79 years, peacefully entered eternal rest on November 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was a former Chicago Police officer and fingerprint expert, who retired at the rank of Captain / District Commander after 37 years of service in 1986.

Beloved husband of Bernadette, nee Schiller, for 74 wonderful years; loving father of Jeanette (Tom) Schneider, Alice Simon, Raymond (Debbie), Thomas (CPD, Ret.) (Debby), Helen, the late David, Georgette (John) Fergus, John, and infants Joseph, James, and Marguerite, who died shortly after birth; cherished grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 19; loving son of the late Margaret, nee Mueller, Giese Sorensen and the late Emil Giese, Sr; stepson of the late Holger Sorensen; brother of the late Robert Giese and Eleanor Giese Reitz.

Veteran, U.S. Navy, World War II; lifetime member of the AMVETS; Past President, St. Jude League of the Chicago Police Department; and Past President of the Illinois State Division of the International Association for Identification.

A caring and respected husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be missed and remembered by many.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of all, there will be no visitation, and the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Skokie, and Interment at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, in Chicago, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy (www.misericordia.com), 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.

The family thanks everyone for remembering George with a prayer and a smile.

Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
This one's for you, Pop...my hero, and the greatest man I have ever known. Miss you already.
xoxo
Your #5
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved