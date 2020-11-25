Emil "George" Giese (CPD, Ret.), age 96, of Skokie, former resident of Chicago for 79 years, peacefully entered eternal rest on November 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was a former Chicago Police officer and fingerprint expert, who retired at the rank of Captain / District Commander after 37 years of service in 1986.
Beloved husband of Bernadette, nee Schiller, for 74 wonderful years; loving father of Jeanette (Tom) Schneider, Alice Simon, Raymond (Debbie), Thomas (CPD, Ret.) (Debby), Helen, the late David, Georgette (John) Fergus, John, and infants Joseph, James, and Marguerite, who died shortly after birth; cherished grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 19; loving son of the late Margaret, nee Mueller, Giese Sorensen and the late Emil Giese, Sr; stepson of the late Holger Sorensen; brother of the late Robert Giese and Eleanor Giese Reitz.
Veteran, U.S. Navy, World War II; lifetime member of the AMVETS; Past President, St. Jude League of the Chicago Police Department; and Past President of the Illinois State Division of the International Association for Identification.
A caring and respected husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be missed and remembered by many.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of all, there will be no visitation, and the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Skokie, and Interment at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, in Chicago, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy (www.misericordia.com
), 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
The family thanks everyone for remembering George with a prayer and a smile.
