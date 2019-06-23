Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
708 W. Belmont
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
708 W. Belmont
Chicago, IL
View Map
Emil J. "Mel" Michon, proud US Army Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude M., nee DiFebo. Loving father of Thomas (Dee Dee), Michael, John "Jack" and Mary Catherine (Lance) Marco. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Samuel, and Maximillian. Dear brother of Theresa (the late Ed) Baniewicz and the late Sophie (the late Ed) Marshall, Frank (the late Kay), Chester (the late Sally). Fond uncle of Karen, Andrea, Nancy, Kathy, David and the late Susie. Mel was the most loving and non selfish person and accepting of all. We were lucky to call him Dad, Grandpa and friend. He was the #1 Chicago White Sox fan. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, June 26th, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 708 W. Belmont, Chicago for visitation from 9am until time of Mass at 10am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Misericordia would be appreciated. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Mel's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
