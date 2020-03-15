Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Compassion United Methodist Church
9210 Broadway (8 Corners)
Brookfield, IL
Emil Peluso

Emil Peluso Obituary
Emil Peluso, age 93, WWII veteran, of Westchester, formerly of Brookfield and Riverside. Beloved husband of Mildred "Dolly" Clara Peluso, nee Kuester; loving father of Michael, Gary (Cheri), Linda (Terry), Karen (Mike), and Wayne; devoted grandfather of Peter (Gretchen), Abigail (Michael), Kaylen (Pete), Zachary (Gretchen), Emilia, Nicolette, Erica, and Eliana; great-grandfather of Chloe, Carter, and Violet. He was the last surviving child of the 8 children of Emilio and Emilia Peluso. Beloved and respected by family, former employees, church, and community leaders. Celebration of life on Sunday, March 22, 11am, at Compassion United Methodist Church, 9210 Broadway (8 Corners), Brookfield. More details and memorial information: contact Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. at 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
